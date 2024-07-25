Browns Kickoff Training Camp With Epic Guitar Smash
Over the last two seasons the Browns have created a new pre-game tradition for home games at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Each week a notable Cleveland figure – from former or current players, to local celebrities – comes out of the tunnel to smash a guitar painted in the opponent's colors.
As the Browns get ready to hold their first practice at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia on Wednesday, the Browns used their new pregame staple to celebrate the occasion. In a video posted by the Browns social media accounts, Wyatt Teller did the honors of smashing a guitar from the team's practice facility in Berea. It was a symbolic kickoff to the grind that is the 2024 season.
The video also included the slogan "The Tour Starts Now," which feels almost like a play on pop star Justin Timberlake's now infamous "this is going to ruin the tour," line, which he reportedly said to an officer during a reported DWI arrest in the Hamptons earlier this summer.
Browns fans have really embraced the guitar smash over the last two seasons, so much so that the big reveal over who is handling the honors each week generates plenty of buzz throughout the stadium.
Some of the more memorable guitar smashers included long-time Browns play-by-play man Jim Donovan, who did the smashing following his return from cancer treatment. Running back Nick Chubb was the designated guitar smasher for the team's Week 17, Thursday Night matchup with the Jets, which was one of the most epic since the practice began. The Browns went on to clinch a playoff berth with a win that night.
Shortly after his induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Joe Thomas was the Dawg Pound Captain for the team's Week 4 matchup with the Ravens last fall. He was later inducted into the team's ring of honor that same day.
The Browns are slated to take the field for their first practice of camp on Wednesday afternoon.