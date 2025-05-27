Cleveland Browns' Latest Prediction is Bad News for Shedeur Sanders
Following a disastrous 3-14 campaign with inconsistent play under center last year, the Cleveland Browns added four new quarterbacks to their roster in the offseason. However, the team may not be invested in its passers beyond this season if the Browns struggle once again.
Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel have garnered praise so far in the Browns' rookie minicamp, but if Cleveland decides that neither of the mid-round rookies is the team's quarterback of the future, it would not cost much against the cap to move on after one year.
The Browns could do just that next season, according to a new mock draft from College Football Network's Max Dorsey. In a 2026 NFL Draft class that is widely considered to be strong at the quarterback position, Dorsey predicted Cleveland would select Clemson passer Cade Klubnik with the No. 1 overall pick.
"It’s only May, and to me, it’s clear that Cade Klubnik is the best quarterback in next year’s class," Dorsey wrote. "He made a big leap in the 2024 season, where he increased his passing touchdowns from the previous season by 17 and decreased his interceptions from nine to six. Klubnik’s footwork was better, he had better composure in the pocket, and he truly looked like he was in complete control of Clemson’s offense last season. I expect him to take an even bigger leap in 2025 and be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft."
Klubnik was the second-ranked quarterback in the 2022 high school recruiting class and has improved in each of his three years at Clemson. In 2024, the junior led the Tigers to an ACC Championship and College Football Playoff berth, completing 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions.
There's no guarantee that drafting Klubnik would mean the Browns would part ways with Sanders or Gabriel, but using the No. 1 overall pick on a QB essentially puts the writing on the wall for remaining quarterbacks on the roster. Being mid-round selections instead of first or second-round picks does mean that the leash is shorter if Cleveland's rookies do not separate themselves from the pack, and the upside of a player like Klubnik may be too good to pass up.