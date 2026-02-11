Pros and Cons of Cleveland Browns Pursuing Free Agent Quarterback Malik Willis

The Cleveland Browns will always look to add talent and competition to their roster as long as Andrew Berry is the team’s general manager.

This offseason, the Browns will be tempted to add to their quarterback room that currently consists of Deshaun Watson, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

According to NFL insider Jason LaCanfora, the Browns are expected to join the pursuit for free agent quarterback Malik Willis this offseason.

Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of bringing in Willis during free agency.

Pro: Added competition

Watson, Gabriel and Sanders all have their flaws and Willis would instantly add more competition to mirror last season’s four-man quarterback competition in Cleveland.

Sanders finished the season and showed promising flashes, but he threw more interceptions than touchdowns and was sacked over 20 times. Gabriel was borderline unwatchable, as he struggled to complete any passes downfield. Watson has only played 19 games with the Browns since the controversial trade in 2022 and hasn’t been very good in those outings.

The good news for the Browns is that Willis hasn’t thrown an interception since 2022 and brings a bit of the unknown to the mix, as he’s only started three games for the Green Bay Packers over the last two seasons.

Con: Small sample size

According to reports, there are going to be plenty of suits for Willis.

Are the Browns really willing to get into a bidding war for a player who impressed in such a small sample size?

Willis played in four games for the Packers last year, starting just one of them. In 2024, he appeared in seven games, starting two of them. In total, Willis threw 972 yards for six touchdowns over the last two seasons. Is that enough data for the Browns to make an informed decision on a lucrative contract offer?

Pro: Age

Willis will turn 27 years old by the time the next NFL season kicks off. It’s fair to say that he’s stepping into the prime of his career, and he doesn’t have much mileage.

In four seasons, Willis has only appeared in 22 games. He’s taken 25 sacks.

If the Browns – or any team – strikes gold on Willis as a free agent, he’d be positioned to lead the organization for a very long time.

Con: Tennessee Titans tenure

Data-driven organizations like the Browns will factor in everything. And Willis’ nightmare tenure with the Titans can’t be ignored.

In 11 games with the Titans over two seasons, Willis never threw a touchdown pass, but threw three interceptions. He was sacked 14 times in that same timeframe.

Pro: Rehabbed his football career

Willis will naturally draw comparisons as “the next Sam Darnold.”

While that isn’t completely fair, as Darnold spent one full season leading the Minnesota Vikings to success, Willis will give teams that same hope.

But where was Darnold before exploding onto the scene with the Vikings?

In San Francisco with the 49ers as Brock Purdy’s backup, learning from Kyle Shanahan in a stable organization. While Willis struggled tremendously during his time with the Titans, he spent two seasons with Matt LaFleur and the Packers, rehabbing his football career the same way Darnold did in California.

Should the Browns sign Willis?

If the Browns decide to pursue Willis, they might have to get uncomfortable with his price tag. The Miami Dolphins are also expected to pursue him, and he had a relationship with their new head coach Jeff Hafley from their time together in Green Bay.

Willis would bring much-needed competition to the Browns, but it wouldn’t come without risk.

