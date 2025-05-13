Former NFL QB Offers Head-Turning Praise for Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel
The Browns selected two quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and despite being taken a day later, former Colorado passer Shedeur Sanders has garnered most of the headlines and attention. While the projected first-rounder sliding to the fifth round excited many Browns fans, the team's other rookie passer could very well end up with the starting QB job himself.
Between stops at UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon, Dillon Gabriel ranks tied for first for the most career passing touchdowns in FBS history. The lefty led the Ducks to a 13-1 season and the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff last season, resulting in the Browns drafting Gabriel in the third round in April.
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, who played quarterback in the NFL for 12 seasons, believes Gabriel is the real deal and could have been drafted as high as the second round. He shared his thoughts about Gabriel and his fit with the Browns on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.
"He's got a lot of similarities to a player like Tua [Tagovailoa]," Orlovsky said. "Not only a lefty, but the ball distribution, the anticipation, layering throws over guys... I don't think Gabriel is a guy that people should overlook. He's a really talented thrower."
Orlovsky noted Gabriel's collegiate experience, having played in 64 games over six seasons. After breaking his clavicle in 2021, Gabriel remained a productive quarterback and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2024. In his lone season at Oregon, Gabriel completed 72.9% of his passes for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Gabriel was the No. 94 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders went 50 spots later, No. 144 overall.