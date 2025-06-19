Cleveland Browns Legend Featured on ESPN's All-Quarter Century Team
When you think of all-time greats in the history of the Cleveland Browns, certain names come to mind.
After Jim Brown, many will name legendary left tackle Joe Thomas. when ESPN put together its All-Quarter Century team, there was only one option to act as the anchor of the offensive line.
On Wednesday morning, ESPN put together a team of the best players and coaches from the last 25 years. The player's career was allowed to begin in the 1990s but accolades and accomplishments were only counted from 2000-25.
"In his 11 pro seasons with the mostly woebegone Browns, Thomas failed to reach the Pro Bowl only one time. That was in 2017, his final year in the league. His six first-team All-Pro selections since 2000 are two more than any tackle in this span (regardless of side), making him a slam dunk choice for this team."- Seth Walder, ESPN
The Browns selected Thomas with the third-overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.
As a rookie, Thomas was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team and his first Pro Bowl. This was the first of 10 consecutive Pro Bowl selections to begin his career, which is a record among offensive linemen.
Thomas started all 16 games for Cleveland in each of his first 10 years. His 10,363 consecutive snaps played is widely regarded as an NFL record and a number that is enshrined in the Browns Ring of Honor.
Thomas was named First Team All-Pro six times in his career and to the Second Team twice.
Thomas is not just a legend in Cleveland but in the NFL as a whole. He is regarded as one of the best left tackles in NFL history.