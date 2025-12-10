New mock draft has Browns keeping superstar Buckeye in Ohio

While the NFL draft is over four months away, speculating on the next big-time talent that could join the Browns in Cleveland is always a mood lifter. The Browns currently hold the fourth and 27th overall picks in the first round of next year’s draft; of course, these positions could change as the season progresses.

The main needs for Cleveland involve the tackles on the offensive line, as they have struggled to consistently produce well all season. The wide receivers for Cleveland have also been a weak point, as rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is the team’s leader in receptions and receiving yards.

Standout receiver from last season, Jerry Jeudy, is only projected to match half of his 1,229 yards, as he sits at 497 through 13 games.

ESPN’s Field Yates released a new mock draft today, and similar to the PFF mock, he goes with the idea of building around Shedeur and not replacing him. With the fourth overall pick, he has the Browns selecting:

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

“Tate is the next first-round lock from the Ohio State receiver room, and he would be awesome in the Cleveland pass game. He has very good size, runs terrific routes and can make contested catches. He would bring a vertical ability, as he averaged 17.5 yards per catch this season. Also of note: Tate has zero drops on 58 targets this season. No Browns wide receiver has reached 40 catches or 500 receiving yards this season. Time for an upgrade,” Yates wrote.

The need for a premier pass catcher in the Browns' offense is a very strong one. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Browns selected two in next year’s draft. Tate is a very sure-fire success guy; the 6’3, 195 lb prospect from Chicago has dazzled in his junior season.

With 48 receptions for 838 yards and nine touchdowns, including one touchdown in his last four games, he could be a star for Cleveland. Tate would also be the first wide receiver that the Browns have selected in the first round in ten years (Corey Coleman, 2016).

With the 27th pick, the Browns Yates has the Browns picking:

OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

“When evaluating options for the Browns at No. 4, it came down to wide receiver or offensive tackle. This pick would check off both boxes after they took Tate earlier. Yes, some scouts aren't convinced that Proctor will hold up against twitchy NFL edge rushers.

But there are no doubts about his experience (three years at starting left tackle) and overwhelming power in the running game. After allowing nine sacks as a true freshman, he has surrendered just four over the past two seasons. Cleveland has cycled through multiple options at left tackle because of injuries this season,” Yates wrote.

Proctor is a combination of size (6’7, 360 lbs), strength, and athleticism at the left tackle position. He is a great run blocker who opens great lanes for rushers to burst through, also has that great strength and physicality that you love from an offensive lineman.

While he might have some technical flaws in hand placement and pad level consistency, Proctor is just 20 years old and could grow with the young team of Cleveland.