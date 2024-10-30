Browns Legend Thinks Team Could Make Surprising Trade
The Cleveland Browns are going to have a lot of tough decisions to make in the coming week. With the NFL trade deadline less than a week away on November 5th, they have to make those decisions quickly.
After defeating the Baltimore Ravens last week to improve to 2-6 and seeing Jameis Winston go off in his starting debut, some fans have hope that a turnaround could happen. Unfortunately, that is still a very long shot.
Making the move to sell off some talent and add more draft capital could be the best business decision for the Browns. They truly look like a team headed for a rebuilld and they can't afford to stand pat and stay in mediocrity.
All of that being said, one team legend believes that Cleveland could make a very surprising trade ahead of the deadline. He believes that it's possible we'll see Winston get traded.
Hanford Dixon, a former star cornerback for the Browns, spoke out with the idea.
“There is a possibility that we are showcasing Jameis Winston before the trade deadline," Hanford said. "Now just watch and see what I tell ya, there is a possibility. I don’t think that’s the case, and no one has said this but I think there is a possibility that he is right there for trade and get DTR ready to go."
This would be a move that would anger Cleveland fans. Winston is fresh off of a massive performance against the Ravens that saw him complete 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
For the first time this season, the Browns saw competent quarterback play. Not only was it competent quarterback play, it was also elite quarterback play.
Winston has been the player that fans have been calling for to start at quarterback all year long. Even before Deshaun Watson went down with his torn Achilles, fans wanted the change to happen.
If they were to finally get that change, see Winston put up that kind of a monstrous performance, and then see him get traded, they would lose it.
From a business side of things, it could make sense. Winston is 30 years old and isn't likely to be the long-term quarterback for the team. Moving him, starting Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and then targeting a young quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft could make more sense for the future.
All of that being said, Cleveland is going to be an interesting team to watch here over the next six days.