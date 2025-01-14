Browns Linked to Former Pro Bowl WR in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns seem to have found their No. 1 receiver in Jerry Jeudy, but they could definitely stand to add some depth behind him.
The Browns don't exactly have a great financial situation, so signing someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin in free agency is probably out of the question.
However, there are other options Cleveland can pursue, and Candace Pedraza of Dawg Pound Daily has identified a very interesting potential fit for the Browns: DJ Chark.
"Chark is one of the more realistic low-cost receivers the Browns can try to acquire this offseason," Pedraza wrote. "His recent season with the LA Chargers was fairly underwhelming, only picking up 31 yards in seven games played in 2024. He's had an extremely up and down career, with his best season coming with the Jacksonville Jaguars all the way back in 2019."
Chark, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was originally selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
The 28-year-old broke out during his sophomore campaign, hauling in 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
Injuries then limited him to just 17 games total in 2020 and 2021.
Chark has not even come close to replicating his 2019 production in any one individual season, topping out at 706 receiving yards in 2020.
He barely even played for a receiver-needy Chargers club this year, so maybe that is an indication that the Alexandria, La. native doesn't have a whole lot left in the tank.
But on a one-year prove-it deal, Chark would be worth a shot for Cleveland.