Cleveland Browns Linked To Emerging Superstar Running Back
The Cleveland Browns' rushing attack has been subpar in the early stages of 2024, and unless Nick Chubb resembles his old self upon a midseason return, it's likely to remain that way.
As a result, it may be time for the Browns to be gin looking toward the future at running back, and the Iowa Hawkeyes may have the answer for them: Kaleb Johnson.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler has linked Cleveland to Johnson in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Johnson has emerged as one of the most explosive players in college football this year, racking up 685 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per carry over his first four games.
The 21-year-old wasn't even really on the radar heading into 2024, especially after registering just 463 yards and three scores on a pedestrian four yards per attempt a year ago.
However, Johnson has now burst onto the scene and is sure to be a highly sought-after prospect by halfback-needy NFL teams going into next spring.
The Browns could certainly be in that group.
Cleveland is still without Chubb, who began the 2024 campaign on the PUP list due to a devastating knee injury he suffered last September. No one knows just how fresh Chubb will look upon returning or if he will ever be the same again.
Meanwhile, Jerome Ford has been a disappointment, and D'Onta Foreman is already 28 years old and doesn't figure much into the Browns' future.
The Browns may end up finding themselves in dire need of a running back after the season, and Johnson could be exactly what they are looking for.