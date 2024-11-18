Browns Linked To Breakout RB In NFL Free Agency
It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Cleveland Browns are going to need to find a running back during the offseason.
Nick Chubb's future looks fairly bleak, as the four-time Pro Bowler returned from a devastating 2023 knee injury last month and has rushed for just 163 yards and a touchdown while averaging 3.1 yards per carry through four games.
The Browns also do not appear to have a ton of confidence in Jerome Ford, and beyond that, they do not have a whole lot in their backfield.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine is urging Cleveland to sign Los Angeles Chargers halfback J.K. Dobbins in free agency.
"If Chubb isn't able to recapture some of his former glory, then turning to the free-agent market and targeting J.K. Dobbins could be an option," Ballentine wrote. "The former Ohio State standout has always had the talent, but he's been held back by injuries. He has looked like a feature back with the Chargers so far this season and is still just 26 years old."
Dobbins has registered 726 yards and eight scores while logging 4.8 yards per attempt in 2024. He has also caught 25 passes for 115 yards.
The Houston native was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He enjoyed an impressive rookie campaign, recording 805 yards and nine touchdowns while posting a robust six yards per tote.
However, injuries derailed Dobbins over the next few seasons, and he played in a grand total of nine games between 2021 and 2023.
When healthy, though, Dobbins has proven to be a legitimate threat, and he is on track to tally his first 1,000-yard campaign this year.
He would be a risky signing for sure, but there is no doubt he would help the Browns' ailing offense.