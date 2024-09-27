Cleveland Browns Linked To New Potential Deshaun Watson Replacement
The Cleveland Browns are being viewed as a team that could make a major change at the quarterback position in the near future. Deshaun Watson hasn't been getting the job done and fans are fed up with watching the offense underperform.
With that in mind, a lot of analysts are predicting that the Browns will look to bring in a new quarterback in the offseason.
NFL Trade Rumors has joined the list of people projecting Cleveland to land a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft.
In their latest mock draft, they have predicted a new name to be the Browns' target at quarterback. With the No. 6 overall pick, they had Cleveland landing Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward.
"Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s NFL future is up in the air with another sexual assault lawsuit filed against him in recent weeks. And with QB Bryce Young being benched in Carolina, Watson is the worst starting quarterback in the league. Massive contract or no, the Browns need to go in a different direction, and Ward has been the biggest riser at the position. He’s an athletic, experienced player with a solid arm, and he’s been picking apart defenses all year."
Ward is a name that has been rising up draft boards quickly. He's become a potential top draft pick throughout the first four games of the college football season.
During his first four games, Ward has completed 72.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,439 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also picked up 89 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
He has been one of the most productive college quarterbacks so far this year. With the way he has been playing, Ward is being viewed as a potential Heisman Trophy contender as well.
If the Browns were to draft Ward, he would be a very similar fit from a play style perspective as Watson. He's mobile enough to move around. However, at this point in time, Ward has a much better arm than Watson has shown in recent years.
Other options to keep an eye on could be Quinn Ewers, Shadeur Sanders, and Garrett Nussmeier.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing this offseason. It seems very possible that the Browns could bring in a new option to at least compete with Watson.
Ward could be a very intriguing fit and a legitimate long-term franchise quarterback option.