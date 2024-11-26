Browns Linked to Signing Former Broncos' Player
The Cleveland Browns are basically out of the race for the playoffs. Unfortunately, they are just 3-9 and seem likely headed for a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite not being a contender, the Browns are still playing for pride. They will continue to compete and try to win games, but also work hard and try to get better to come back stronger next year.
With that in mind, there is still a chance that Cleveland would be interested in making some moves with the roster to look into players as potential fits for the 2025 campaign.
As shared originally by Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, the Denver Broncos waived tight end Greg Dulcich. NFL analyst Jack Duffin has suggested that the Browns should give him a shot.
Dulcich would be an intriguing addition for Cleveland. There's a good chance that it wouldn't work out, but he could end up being nice tight end depth for next year.
When David Njoku went down with an injury, there was no one who could step in to fill his shoes well. Dulcich could end up being that kind of a security blanket.
Over the last two years, Dulcich has not played much of a role for the Broncos. However, during his rookie season in 2022, he played in 10 games and caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns.
He is only 24 years old, which makes him an even more interesting potential target for the Browns.
In order for Cleveland to get back on track, they will need to make the right moves and bring in more talent. From top to bottom of the roster, the Browns should focus on adding talent.
While no one is going to come out and say that Dulcich would be a starter for Cleveland, he could end up being valuable depth on a cheap contract for the offense.
All of that being said, the Browns should consider taking a flier on Dulcich. After all, what do they have to lose by doing so?