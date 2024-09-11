Cleveland Browns Linked To Trade For Former First-Round Pick
While the 2024 NFL season just began, the Cleveland Browns' fan base is already in panic mode. No one could blame them after watching their brutal 33-17 loss in Week 1.
Deshaun Watson looked horrible and the defense did not live up to the hype at all. They were shredded by the Dallas Cowboys all game long.
Could that poor showing lead to the Browns considering an early-season trade?
Bleacher Report recently suggested Cleveland as a potential trade suitor for a former first-round draft pick. That player was defensive back Emmanuel Forbes of the Washington Commanders.
"The Browns might be a logical suitor, given their willingness to take chances on former high draft picks who haven't panned out elsewhere—they added Kadarius Toney to their practice squad."
During his rookie season in 2023, Forbes put together a decent year. He racked up 38 total tackles to go along with an interception and 11 defended passes.
At just 23 years old, he would be well worth a look from the Browns. He could end up developing into a key part of the defense's future.
Why would the Commanders trade their young cornerback? In Week 1, Dan Quinn and the coaching staff benched him after two penalties. Could they consider moving on from him due to the rough first outing of the year?
More than likely, Washington won't trade him. That would seem to be a bit excessive. He's still young and has big-time talent for the future.
However, if they seriously do put him on the trade block, Cleveland should definitely take a look. Depending on the price tag, he would be well worth picking up and developing.
All of that being said, we're still very early in the 2024 season. It's not likely that trades will start going down just yet, but Forbes could be a name to keep an eye on for the Browns.