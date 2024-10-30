Browns Linked to Trade for Former No. 1 Pick QB
The Cleveland Browns are heading into a murky future at the quarterback position.
Deshaun Watson is under contract for two more years, but has very clearly not been a franchise caliber quarterback. Jameis Winston is 30 years old and has shown flashes of big talent, but he's not a long-term guy either.
Some believe that the Browns could draft a quarterback with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there are other needs that need to be addressed as well.
Could Cleveland consider pursuing a trade for their quarterback of the future? That's what one analyst thinks they could do.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided has named the Browns as a potential trade suitor for former No. 1 overall pick and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.
"Young is available and the Browns can look to acquire him. Acquiring Young would mean that Cleveland would get to use all of their top draft picks to select players around him rather than using a first round pick on a quarterback. Instead of selecting, let's say Shedeur Sanders, the Browns could use that pick on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson to make their defense even scarier."
Young is without a doubt one of the most intriguing potential trade candidates ahead of the deadline next Tuesday. Whether or not he's truly available is a major question, but it would not be shocking to see the Panthers be open to listening to offers.
So far this season in his second NFL campaign, Young has struggled. Those struggles led to him being benched in favor of veteran signal caller Andy Dalton.
Young has played in five games this year, completing 59.8 percent of his pass attempts for 523 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also picked up 32 yards and a score on the ground.
At just 23 years old, trading for Young would come with some risk. However, he also has the potential to be a legitimate franchise quarterback if he develops to his full potential.
A change of scenery would do him well. Playing in Carolina is never a good situation for a young player. Joining Cleveland would give him a chance to leave the struggles of his first year and a half behind and focus on developing for a franchise that believes in him.
Depending on the price tag, this is a move that could make a lot of sense for the Browns.
All of that being said, a trade for Young is not a terribly likely scenario. It's an option that Cleveland could consider, but fans shouldn't hold their breath for the Browns to acquire the former No. 1 overall pick.