Browns Linked to Compelling Trade for Packers QB
The Cleveland Browns have a major question to answer under center this offseason, and no one is really sure how they will go about finding the solution.
Will they use the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft on a quarterback? Will they sign one in free agency? Will they trade for one?
The Browns could explore any of those options, and Curtiss Brown of Dawgs By Nature has proposed a very compelling trade target for Cleveland: Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis.
"This is one of the more intriguing options," Brown wrote. "Willis, who was at one point a starter with the Tennessee Titans was eventually traded to the Green Bay Packers this past offseason. When quarterback Jordan Love went down with a knee injury, Willis stepped in and in his limited time starting he looked better than how he looked when he was in Tennessee."
Willis made seven appearances and a pair of starts in 2024, throwing for 550 yards and three touchdowns while completing 74.1 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 138 yards and a score.
The 25-year-old is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, so it may behoove the Packers to trade him now to recoup some value for him, as he may depart Green Bay in search of a better opportunity to start next offseason.
Brown feels that the Packers may part with Willis for a Day 3 pick, which is a price that he feels the Browns should absolutely be willing to pay.
A former third-round selection, there was definitely some hype surrounding Willis when he entered the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in 2022, but he has yet to receive much of a chance to showcase his talents.