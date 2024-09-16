Cleveland Browns Lose 2022 Third-Round Pick For Remainder Of Season
Wide receiver David Bell's season is likely over, according to Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.
The 23-year-old left the team's 18-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the third quarter on the medical cart with a hip injury. After the game Stefanski revealed it was a dislocated hip and one day later he shared that the ailment would require surgery.
While Stefanski said he would confirm whether or not the surgery would end Bell's season, he did express that he was pretty certain that would be the case.
Bell was on his way to having a solid outing against the Jags before leaving the game. He had caught three passes for 27 yards up until the injury. The effort earned him a game ball from Stefanski. The 2022 third-round pick had been re-signed to the team's active roster off the practice squad earlier in the week when Cleveland simultaneously placed a handful of players on the IR.
Aside from Bell, the Browns came out relatively unscathed in their Week 2 victory. Backup running back Pierre Strong Jr. also exited the game in the third with a hamstring issue and did not return. Stefanski shared that his injury is considered week-to-week.
As Cleveland turns their attention to Week 3 now, Stefanski said it was premature to rule out star tight end David Njoku, who is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Week 1. He remains "week-to-week" as well.
The Browns head man also shared that veteran tackle Jack Conklin was close to playing this week as he continues working his way back from a season-ending knee injury last season. Conklin entered Sunday listed as questionable on the injury report but wound up being ruled out.
Stefanski reiterated that he's getting closer to playing. Also adding that he or usual starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. could potentially be ready this week. Both Wills is also recovering from knee surgery.