Cleveland Browns Lose Another Offensive Lineman To Injury In Week 6
The hits just keep on coming to the Cleveland Browns offensive line.
Add backup center Nick Harris to the list of Browns o-lineman to suffer an injury this season. Harris left Cleveland's Week 6 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on the team's second possession of the game with a serious ankle injury.
The 25-year old stayed down on the field following a third down play and was quickly attended to by trainers. His right leg was then placed in an air cast and he was helped to the back of the medical cart and taken to the locker room. Shortly after exiting the game he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Harris was starting at center in place of injured starting center Ethan Pocic, who was ruled out on Friday due to an ankle injury. Harris' departure from the game leaves Cleveland reeling with their top two centers now both out. In place of Harris, recently activated guard Michael Dunn is handling the Browns center duties the rest of the way. Rookie Zak Zinter will take over for Dunn at right guard.
Cleveland are dealing with a plethora of injuries along the offensive line at the moment. Starting guard Wyatt Teller is on the IR with a knee injury right now. On Saturday, the team placed backup tackle James Hudson III on the IR with a shoulder injury.
Sunday marked the 2024 debut for veteran tackle Jack Conklin, who got the start at right tackle. He spent more than a year coming back from a serious knee injury suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 season. Jedrick Wills Jr. is also playing in his second-consecutive game after rehabbing from a knee injury from last season as well.