Cleveland Browns Lose Key Specialist To Injured Reserve

The Browns made a series of roster moves on Monday, including placing one notable special teams player on the IR

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) and long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) celebrate after Hopkins kicked a field goal during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The injury hits just keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns.

As the team began preparations for a Week 6 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they announced that long snapper Charley Hughlett was headed to the IR. The 13-year veteran suffered a rib injury in the team's loss to the Washington Commanders last weekend and was ruled out early in the second half.

A designation to the IR means the ailment was severe enough that Hughlett will have to miss at least the next four games. In a corresponding move, the Browns signed LS Rex Sunahara to fill the Hughlett's spot on the roster. The West Virginia product is a Bay Village native and spent time with the Browns during training camp.

Meanwhile, the team also signed TE Geoff Swaim from the practice squad to the active roster. On a positive injury note, Cleveland did designate for a return to practice from the IR linebacker Mohamoud Diabate and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II.

Both Diabate and Hurst have spent the last four weeks on the IR after suffering injuries in the team's Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Diabate was dealing with a hip flexor ailment, while Hurst nursed an ankle injury.

Per NFL rules, teams are allowed to bring up to eight players off the IR each season. By bringing the defensive pairing back to practice, the Browns now have 21 days to decide whether or not to bring back either player to the 53-man roster. If both return, they'd be left with six more opportunities to bring players back off the IR this season.

