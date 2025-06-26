Cleveland Browns Make Announcement Regarding Training Camp
The march toward the regular season will begin for the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, July 23 when the franchise is scheduled to host its first practice of training camp. Fans can attend the first open session of this year's camp two days later on Friday, July 25.
Rookies officially arrive for training camp on Friday, July 18, with veterans following suit four days later on Tuesday, July 22. Four weeks of on-field work will follow at the team's practice facility in Berea, OH. Eight total practices will be open to the public.
Those full slate of open sessions are as follows:
Friday, July 25 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, July 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Monday, July 28 at 2 p.m.
Tuesday, July 29 at 2 p.m.
Wednesay, July 30 at 9:30 a.m.
Friday, August 1 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 2 at 9:30 a.m.
Monday, August 4 at 2 p.m.
The team's training camp plans also include two rounds of joint practices, both of which are on the road. First, the Browns will get some valuable work in against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, August 7, before the two teams square off in a preseason matchup two days later.
One week later, ahead of a second preseason contest with the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Browns will actually participate in two joint practices in the city of Brotherly Love on August 13 and 14. The two inter-conference foes will then due battle on Saturday August 16.
After back-to-back road preseason games, the Browns wrap up their preseason slate with a home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 23.
Naturally, Cleveland's four-man race for the starting quarterback job between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will be must watch in the month leading up to the season.
Much has also been said about head coach Kevin Stefanski taking a different approach to training camp as well. Fans can expect to see increased intensity at practice, as the team focuses on being more physically prepared for the start of the season on Sunday, Sept. 7.
Those interested in seeing the team for themselves via any of the open practices can get tickets free of charge starting on Thursday, July 3 at 10 a.m. Browns season ticket holders will have an advanced 24-hour window to reserve their tickets on Wednesday, July 2. Each account is restricted to four tickets per individual session.