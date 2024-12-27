Cleveland Browns Make Major Contract Move with Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns made a massive contract mistake with quarterback Deshaun Watson. He is clearly not the quarterback of the future and they unfortunately will owe him big money over the next two years before his deal ends.
That being said, on Friday, the Browns made a major move with Watson's contract.
As reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Cleveland has agreed to terms on a contract restructure with Watson that will ease their salary cap burden for years to come.
Tom Pelissero has also issued a report with more details about the deal. While the Browns will still owe Watson the $92 million fully guaranteed over the next two years, the move will allow Cleveland to spread the dead cap hit over two years instead of taking it all in 2027.
This is a clear-cut sign that the Browns plan to bring in quarterback competition for Watson.
Heading into the offseason, Cleveland will need to figure out how to upgrade the position. They could target a free agent or trade target, or they could consider trying to get a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Recently, they were connected as a potential fit for Sam Darnold. Kirk Cousins is also a name that has come up quite often since he was benched.
One thing is for sure, which is the fact that the Browns have to do something under center. If they don't improve at quarterback, things aren't going to get much better.
Needless to say, the upcoming offseason is going to be an important one. With the rumors surrounding Myles Garrett's future, Cleveland has to figure out how to win and they have to do it this offseason.
All of that being said, this is one step in the right direction. The Browns still have a ton of work to do, but they seem to be on the right path with this move.
Hopefully, they can get their guy in the offseason and get back to competing for the playoffs in 2025. After what has been a brutal 2024 season, fans and the team are equally hoping for a strong offseason.