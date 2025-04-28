Cleveland Browns Make Major Decision on Kenny Pickett
With rookie passers Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders coming to Cleveland, the Browns are ensuring their other quarterbacks are remaining on short-term deals.
According to a Monday report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will not be picking up the fifth-year option on 26-year-old Kenny Pickett's contract. The decision means the former first-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.
Cleveland acquired Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 12 in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick. The deal sent the young quarterback to his third team in four years since the Steelers drafted him No. 20 overall in 2022.
Still on his rookie contract, Pickett is set to make $2.6 million from Cleveland this season, but would have been owed over $22 million if the Browns had picked up his fifth-year option. Given Pickett's struggles, turning down the option was likely a no-brainer for Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry.
Pickett led the Steelers to a 14-10 record during his two years in Pittsburgh, but threw for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was then shipped off to Philadelphia, where he made five appearances and one start in relief of an injured Jalen Hurts. In limited action for the Eagles, Pickett completed 59.5% of his passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
Alongside Gabriel and Sanders, Pickett is expected to compete for the Browns' starting quarterback job with veteran Joe Flacco. Flacco signed a one-year contract with Cleveland and will also be a free agent in 2026.