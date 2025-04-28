Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Make Major Decision on Kenny Pickett

The former Steelers and Eagles quarterback is set for a tough competition to start.

Gavin Dorsey

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) walks off the field after win against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett (7) walks off the field after win against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

With rookie passers Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders coming to Cleveland, the Browns are ensuring their other quarterbacks are remaining on short-term deals.

According to a Monday report from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns will not be picking up the fifth-year option on 26-year-old Kenny Pickett's contract. The decision means the former first-round pick will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2026 offseason.

Cleveland acquired Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles on March 12 in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick. The deal sent the young quarterback to his third team in four years since the Steelers drafted him No. 20 overall in 2022.

Still on his rookie contract, Pickett is set to make $2.6 million from Cleveland this season, but would have been owed over $22 million if the Browns had picked up his fifth-year option. Given Pickett's struggles, turning down the option was likely a no-brainer for Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry.

Pickett led the Steelers to a 14-10 record during his two years in Pittsburgh, but threw for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was then shipped off to Philadelphia, where he made five appearances and one start in relief of an injured Jalen Hurts. In limited action for the Eagles, Pickett completed 59.5% of his passes for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Alongside Gabriel and Sanders, Pickett is expected to compete for the Browns' starting quarterback job with veteran Joe Flacco. Flacco signed a one-year contract with Cleveland and will also be a free agent in 2026.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

feed

Published
Gavin Dorsey
GAVIN DORSEY

Gavin Dorsey is the Lead Writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI and assists in covering a handful of other teams in the On SI network, including the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Houston Texans and Ohio State Buckeyes. Before joining On SI in February 2025, he wrote for the Star Tribune and Inside NU while broadcasting college sports for both radio and television. Dorsey is a graduate of Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism, where he also studied psychology. In his free time, he enjoys running and being outdoors. Dorsey is currently a freelance writer for the Associated Press, covering Chicago area sports teams.

Home/News