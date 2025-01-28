Cleveland Browns Make Notable Coaching Staff Adjustment
When the Cleveland Browns fired Ken Dorsey at the conclusion of the 2024 season, they not only left a void at offensive coordinator, they also left one at quarterback coach. Both positions are now officially filled, according to a report Tuesday.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network was the first to report that veteran coach Bill Musgrave has been named Cleveland's new QB coach. Musgrave has spent the last two seasons as a senior offensive assistant on Kevin Stefanski's staff and will stay with the franchise by transitioning to this new role.
The move comes just a couple weeks after the Browns promoted Tommy Rees to offensive coordinator after spending the 2024 season as the team's tight end coach. During his introductory press conference Rees wouldn't disclose what the team's plans were to fill the role.
"Those are all still decisions that we're going to work through here over the next couple of weeks to make sure that we have a staff that gives our players a great opportunity to have success," said Rees at the time.
It appears he and Stefanski have officially identified Musgrave as the answer to that question.
Musgrave has plenty of experience coaching quarterbacks throughout his coaching career. He first broke into the NFL as a QB coach with the Raiders in 1997. As he's bounced around the league with various franchises, he also held that responsibility during stints with the Carolina Panthers (1999-2000), the Jacksonville Jaguars (2004), the Washington Redskins (2005), the Atlanta Falcons (2006-2010), the Philadelphia Eagles (2014) and the Denver Broncos (2017). He also oversaw the quarterbacks at the University of California Berkley during a three-year stint from 2020-2022, before joining Stefanski's staff.
Musgrave also has plenty of experience as an offensive coordinator, often serving in both roles simultaneously throughout his coaching tenure.