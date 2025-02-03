Browns Make Stunning Pick In Insider's Latest Mock Draft
Everyone knows the Cleveland Browns need a quarterback. So much so that almost everyone is drawing up mock drafts that show the franchise taking one of the top names in this year's class between Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward.
One recent mock, however, from ESPN's Matt Miller has Cleveland going a different route with the No. 2 overall pick.
After the Tennessee Titans select Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter, the Browns pass on a quarterback as well and select Colorado's other star player, CB/WR Travis Hunter.
Miller's explanation for Cleveland choosing the Heisman Winner:
The Browns are facing questions about quarterback 's future, so it's logical to think they would be all-in on a passer here. But isn't a lock to draft a QB given the money it has committed at the position. Instead, the Browns might go with the most dynamic player in the draft.
Hunter wowed en route to winning the Heisman Trophy, catching 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns while still finding time to pick off four passes at cornerback. He played an FBS-high 1,458 snaps. The debate over which position he should play in the NFL is ongoing, but the Browns need help at receiver and corner.
It's an interesting option for the Browns, who certainly have a need at wide receiver and is always looking to add depth in the secondary. It also means the franchise foregoes some more pressing needs like QB, LT and DE in the process.
Miller's mock draft continues into the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft where he has Cleveland making another surprising pick at No. 33 overall in Ole Miss CB Trey Amos.
Miller's reasoning:
The Browns will likely opt to find a short-term quarterback in free agency and prepare to draft one early in 2026. Amos, meanwhile, had three interceptions for the Rebels in 2024 and can start immediately opposite Denzel Ward with his press-man skills and great coverage instincts, checking another box.
The Amos selection is perhaps even more shocking than Hunter going second overall, as it would essentially mean Cleveland spent each of its first two picks on cornerbacks. General manager Andrew Berry has valued drafting secondary players over the years, but neglecting other roster holes for two potential secondary players would be a bit of a head scratching move.