Cleveland Browns Make Yet Another QB Move
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room has been one of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason, and now, they just added another piece to it.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler has reported that the Browns have reunited with Bailey Zappe and will likely be placing him on the practice squad.
The move for Zappe follows Cleveland's recent decision to trade Kenny Pickett, which, at the time, shortened the Browns' quarterback rotation to three: Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Of course, the chances of Zappe actually playing in 2025 are slim. He did make one start for Cleveland last season, going 16-for-31 with 170 yards, a touchdown and a couple of interceptions in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Bailey Zappe doesn't move the needle for the Browns
Zappe, who played his collegiate football at Western Kentucky, was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The 26-year-old spent two seasons with the Patriots, making 14 appearances and eight starts. During that time, he threw for 2,053 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 picks while completing 63.2 percent of his passes.
At this point of Zappe's career, it has become blatantly obvious that he is not starter material, and he probably isn't even a reliable backup. However, as a fourth-stringer on the practice squad, he will suffice.
The Browns have completely overhauled their quarterback room this offseason, signing Flacco in free agency and selecting Gabriel and Sanders in the NFL Draft. They also swung a trade for Pickett, but decided to move him after things clearly became too crowded.
Flacco was named the Week 1 starter earlier this month, and Gabriel will serve as his primary backup. Sanders will handle the role of emergency quarterback, but it's looking more and more like we won't be seeing the Colorado Buffaloes product anytime in 2025.
Cleveland will host the Cincinnati Bengals in its season opener on Sept. 7.