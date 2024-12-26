Cleveland Browns Must Go All-Out for This QB in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns have some major questions to answer this offseason. Obviously, their biggest need will come at the quarterback position.
Deshaun Watson is still under two contract for big money over the next two years. Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson are both clearly not the best options for 2025.
What could the Browns do? There is one option that stands out among the rest as a long-term fit.
Recently, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Cleveland would have interest in Minnesota Vikings' quarterback Sam Darnold if he reaches free agency. That would be the best possible scenario for the Browns this offseason.
Coming up with the kind of money that Darnold wants could be difficult, but perhaps they could make it work.
With that being said, Cleveland should go all-out to try and land Darnold if the opportunity presents itself.
During the 2024 season with the Vikings, Darnold has played in 15 games. He has completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,776 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Darnold has also picked up 205 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
At just 27 years old, Darnold can still be a long-term option. He could become the franchise quarterback that the Browns have been needing since the Watson experiment fell flat.
Myles Garrett recently provided an ultimatum for Cleveland. He needs the franchise to prove to him how they are going to compete for a championship. If they are unable to lay that plan out in front of him and convince him of their plans for the future, Garrett could end up leaving town.
Keeping that in mind, the Browns have to go for win-now moves. There would be no bigger win-now move than to sign Darnold to take over at quarterback.
Darnold has become one of the best quarterbacks in football this season. His career has been a rollercoaster, but he seems to have figured things out.
Granted, he could be benefitting from his fit with Minnesota. A move to Cleveland could come with different results than he is currently putting up. However, it's a risk worth taking for the Browns.
Over the years, Cleveland has had horrible quarterback luck. Darnold could end up adding to that track record, but he has the right mentality and work ethic to continue his success if he does part ways with the Vikings.
This is a very legitimate scenario to keep an eye on for the Browns and their fans. Don't be surprised if the team makes a strong effort ot land Darnold if he's available.
It is the kind of move that could completely alter the outlook for the franchise. Should they land him and he can continue playing at his current pace, Cleveland could very easily be a contender next season.