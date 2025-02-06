Browns' Myles Garrett Reveals Key Requirement For Next Team
Myles Garrett made the rounds on radio row during Super Bowl week just two days after going public with a request to be traded from the Cleveland Browns.
The major announcement has been the talk of the town in New Orleans over the last few days, and now Garrett has added some important context to the decision. During an appearance on The "MIna Kimes Show, featuring Lenny" Garrett revealed that there's one major requirement he's looking for in a team that trades for him. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year expects his next team to have a great quarterback.
"Any playoff team, or any championship team, they're gonna have a quarterback, a good quarterback," said Garrett. You've seen some game managers go out there with a great defense and win it all. But if you wanna consistently be at the top you gotta have a really good quarterback."
It's not a surprise, as Garrett prioritizes winning above all else, that he wants to end up somewhere that has its quarterback situation solidified for years to come. During his last two seasons in Cleveland, Garrett saw nine different quarterbacks start games for the franchise. That's been an ongoing problem for the Browns as Bailey Zappe became the organization's 40th starting QB since the team returned in 1999, when he closed out the regular season under center last month.
Garrett's comments to Kimes were also interesting because it may have served as an unveiling of the Browns' offseason plans at the position. Considering that Garrett said earlier in the day, during an appearance on the Rich Eisen show that his goals aren't aligned with where the team is headed, it could indicate that general manager Andrew Berry and company are planning on looking to go the bridge quarterback route in 2025. If so, it's understandable why Garrett wouldn't want to stick around to see how that goes.
In terms of what teams with great QBs Garrett has his eyes on, Kimes got him to share that rookie phenom Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders is in fact on the list.
"He looked great, he looked great when we played him," said Garrett. "But he really showed his behind when he was in the playoffs and he's really done and been very composed, throughout the entire season. He can only continue to flourish if he keeps his head down and continues to work."