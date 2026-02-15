The Cleveland Browns Need To Watch These Three Positions at NFL Combine

The Cleveland Browns will descend on Indianapolis for the NFL Combine next week.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry led Cleveland’s head coaching search that landed on Todd Monken, who was most recently the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Together, Berry and Monken will need to fix Cleveland’s offense this offseason.

Here are three position groups to keep your eye on for the Browns at the NFL Combine next week.

1. Offensive line

Browns left tackle Cam Robinson is a free agent, left guard Joel Bitonio is a free agent and so is center Ethan Pocic, who suffered a season-ending injury in December.

That’s not where the troubles for Cleveland’s offensive line end.

Right guard Wyatt Teller is a free agent and right tackle Jack Conklin should be as well, since the Browns reworked his deal.

That means the Browns might need to replace their entire starting offensive line in 2026. Sure, maybe they could get Dawand Jones to turn his career around. Or perhaps Luke Wypler could return from his own season-ending knee injury and be a solution at center. Could Zak Zinter finally become anything more than a healthy scratch on game days?

The Browns will have their eyes on all positions on the offensive line. First-round prospects include Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu and right tackle Spencer Fano. Miami Hurricanes right tackle Francis Mauigoa and Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor are also first-round talents.

2. Wide receiver

The Browns had one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL last season.

Jerry Jeudy’s attitude was as poor as his play on the field, and the Browns simply can’t rely on him to be a No. 1 wide receiver. Should Ohio State’s Carnell Tate or Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson be available with the No. 6 overall selection, Berry should be very interested.

But don’t sleep on some of the other receivers in this class.

USC’s Makai Lemon has a chance to turn heads at the combine. The shifty speedster could fit Monken’s offense nicely.

The Browns need at least two real wideouts this offseason. Anything less than that would be a major disappointment.

3. Defensive backs

A little bit of a cop out answer here, but the Browns could use a safety and a cornerback at some point.

Nickel cornerback has been a huge position of need for the Browns after they traded away Greg Newsome. Denzel Ward is one of the top cornerbacks in the league, but he’s dealt with a few injuries and won’t be in his prime forever.

But Grant Delpit will be on the last year of his contract in 2026 and he’ll be turning 30 years old looking for a new deal. Ronnie Hickman has been a tremendous UDFA at free safety, but it’s a position that could be upgraded.

Remember, Berry traditionally viewed the NFL Draft as an opportunity to build the team’s future. While the team has more pressing needs on offense, they could use a few sleeper defensive back prospects in the facility.