Browns' Myles Garrett Spoke to LeBron James About Leaving Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns received some stunning news when Myles Garrett requested a trade. He seems to be done with the franchise despite being the long-term face of the franchise.
Unfortunately, the Browns do not have a great outlook for the future. Garrett does not see the team being able to compete for a Super Bowl in the near future.
While Cleveland has shown no interest in trading him yet, it seems like a losing battle. If Garrett is 100 percent sold on leaving the team, there isn't a whole lot that the Browns can do about it unless they choose to make the situation incredibly ugly.
Some new details have come out about Garrett's decision. He revealed that he spoke to another former Cleveland superstar who also left the city.
Garrett spoke to NFL analyst Rich Eisen about his decision. He revealed that he spoke to LeBron James about his situation and the prospect of leaving the Browns and the city of Cleveland.
You can see everything that he had to say in his interview with Eisen below:
Needless to say, Garrett's trade request has shaken up the city and the NFL as a whole. Quite a few teams have already been connected as potential trade suitors for the superstar pass rusher.
Garrett is coming off of yet another big-time year with the Browns. He played in all 17 games, racking up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass. Those numbers came despite Garrett dealing with multiple nagging injury issues.
Now, he will look to find a new home that can offer him the chance of contention.
Only time will tell what Cleveland chooses to do. The front office could play hard ball with Garrett, but that does not seem to be the best course of action. Instead, the Browns should do right by a player who has shown loyalty to the franchise and simply wants to compete with his career winding down.
It's a sad time for Cleveland fans. These things do happen in the business that is the NFL.
Hopefully, the Browns can bring back elite value in a Garrett trade. He will not be able to be replaced, but perhaps Cleveland can help speed up their rebuilding process.
