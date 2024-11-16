Browns Star Myles Garrett Speaks Out About Za'Darius Smith Trade
The Cleveland Browns ended up trading star pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith ahead of the NFL trade deadline this year. Myles Garrett was another name that came up as a possible trade candidate, but the team decided to keep their superstar pass-rusher.
Moving on from Smith was a tough decision. Unfortunately, the Browns have been a very bad football team this year. Keeping Smith just wasn't a wise business decision.
Following the move and heading into Week 11 action, Garrett spoke out about the team's decision to trade Smith.
He's clearly happy for his former teammate, although he did poke a little fun at just how happy Smith seemed to be with the Detroit Lions.
“First, I’d like to say, I’ve never seen a man smile so much going to a new place; my man was cheesing from ear to ear when he was on TV,” Garrett said. “I’m happy to see him feeling good, looking like himself, and being positive.”
Here is the video that Garrett is referring to about Smith being all smiles now that he's with the Lions.
Smith made a major impact for Cleveland this season. In nine games played, Smith racked up 23 tackles to go along with five sacks. His presence coming off of the edge will be missed.
As for Garrett, he has lost a serious threat across from him on the edge. Opposing offensive lines will be able to focus on slowing him down more now that there is not an elite threat opposite of him.
So far this season, Garrett has played in nine game as well. He has compiled 23 total tackles to go along with seven sacks and two forced fumbles.
Ahead of the deadline, there were rumors that the Browns could consider trading Garrett for the right price. The upcoming offseason could consist of more Garrett trade rumors.
It's highly unlikely that Cleveland will end up trading him, but anything can happen in the business that is the NFL.