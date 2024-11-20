Browns' Myles Garrett Sends Stern Message to Steelers Superstar
Two of the best defensive players in the NFL will face off on Thursday night when Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns battle T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It will be a matchup of last year's Defensive Player of the Year (Garrett) and the runner up (Watt).
Watt made it clear that he was not happy with Garrett winning the award last winter, when Watt took to his X account to say "Nothing I'm not used to."
Well, Garrett was asked about Watt's comments this week, and he made it clear that he expects Watt to atone for his actions.
"He's going to have to apologize when I see him," Garrett said, via Kevin Gorman of The Tribune-Review.
Garrett went on to say that he never would have reacted in that manner had Watt taken home the honor.
“I’ve never complained about the trophy being at my house, and vice versa. He shouldn’t be feeling two ways about it going to me,” Garrett said. “We’re just going to play the game. I don’t play against T.J.; he don’t play against me. We’ll plan to go out and do what we’re supposed to, win the game and dominate on defense. It’s up for grabs this year. We’ll see the best man win.”
Garrett racked up 42 tackles, 14 sacks and four four forced fumbles last season. While one could argue that Watt's numbers were superior (68 tackles, 19 sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries), most would agree that Garrett had more of an impact on the game.
The two superstars are once again tracking toward the award this year, as well. Garrett has logged 23 tackles, seven sacks and a couple of forced fumbles thus far. Meanwhile, Watt has totaled 36 stops, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.