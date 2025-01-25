Browns Named Best Fit for Cowboys' Breakout Star
The Cleveland Browns will unfortunately have to find a replacement for Nick Chubb this offseason, as the beloved running back is clearly no longer a full-time player thanks to some devastating injuries.
But how will the Browns fill the hole?
Former NFL halfback and current NFL analyst Maurice-Jones Drew has identified a potential solution for Cleveland, linking the club to Dallas Cowboys breakout star Rico Dowdle in free agency.
"Kudos to Dowdle for developing from an undrafted free agent in 2020 to the RB1 for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, becoming one of just 16 players this season to top 1,000 rushing yards," Jones-Drew wrote. "That doesn't happen without hard work and a belief in yourself. Dowdle won't wow you, but he's the type to wear defenses down."
Dowdle racked up 1,079 yards and a couple of touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season. He also hauled in 39 receptions for 249 yards and three scores.
The 26-year-old has been in the NFL since 2020, but he didn't get the chance to actually showcase his talents until the 2024 campaign.
"He'd be a great option in Kevin Stefanski's offense, which needs a new bell cow back for 2025, with Nick Chubb's contract running out," Jones-Drew continued. "Pairing Dowdle with Jerome Ford would help get this run game back on track and elevate the offense."
The question is whether or not the Browns would be able to afford Dowdle, as they have very limited financial flexibility heading into the offseason.
Dowdle probably won't be incredibly expensive, but for Cleveland, every dollar counts.
We'll see what the Browns decide to do in March.