Cleveland Browns Named as Potential Destination for Nick Saban
Heading into his sixth season as head coach, Kevin Stefanski could be on the hot seat for the Cleveland Browns. While he oversaw the team's only two playoff appearances in the last 20 years, he's coming off a 3-14 finish in 2024. It wouldn't be surprising for the Browns to look for new blood, especially if they struggle heavily in this upcoming 2025 season.
A shocking new candidate for Stefanski's job may have just emerged. Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy recently hinted that NCAA coaching legend Nick Saban is looking to return to the sidelines:
"A very much in-the-know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire — they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching. He’s pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again."
If Saban is really looking to pick up the clipboard again, there would be no shortage of teams who would be interested in his services. He obviously had a lot more success at the collegiate level than in the NFL, but perhaps that'll motivate him to try his hand at the pro game again.
If so, a reunion with the Cleveland Browns could be in the cards. Yahoo Sports' Jason Burgos named them as a potential destination for the seven-time NCAA national champion:
"Behind [New York Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll], Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is also feeling the heat heading into the new season. If they have another losing campaign in year six, he will likely be ousted after the season. Saban served as the team’s defensive coordinator back in the days when Bill Belichick was leading the staff. Cleveland would be a team desperate enough to give Saban whatever he wants to take over their program. That would surely entice the coach to go back to the NFL ranks."
Cleveland might need an infusion of life after what's expected to be another miserable campaign in the 2025 NFL season. If Nick Saban is truly looking to coach again, there's nothing that would boost his legacy more than reviving a historic Browns franchise desperate for a return to glory.