Cleveland Browns Named Top Fit for Compelling RB
It's becoming increasingly obvious that the Cleveland Browns need to address their running back situation heading into the offseason.
As much as the Browns love Nick Chubb, it's beginning to look like his career has been tragically altered by the devastating knee injury he suffered last season, and Jerome Ford does not seem like a very reliable lead back.
While Cleveland may not spend big on a running back in free agency, it may turn to the NFL Draft to find another backfield option, and Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has identified a potential fit for the Browns: Michigan Wolverines star Kalel Mullings, who Sobleski likens to James Conner.
"Like Conner, with an even loftier athletic profile, Mullings' ability to explode through creases, or decelerate, jump-cut and attack backside lanes is impressive for a ball-carrier of his size (225-plus pounds)," Sobleski wrote.
Given that Conner is one of the most underrated halfbacks in the league today, being compared to the Arizona Cardinals rusher is a pretty hefty compliment.
Mullings has racked up 948 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry for Michigan this season and is coming off of a workhorse performance against Ohio State in which he toted the ball 32 times for 116 yards and a score.
The 22-year-old has blazing speed and could represent a rather explosive option for Cleveland, so Mulllings is definitely a name to monitor heading into the NFL Draft.
Of course, the Browns have many needs, so it remains to be seen if running back is a position they prioritize in the spring.