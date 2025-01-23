Browns, Jets Swing Blockbuster Trade in New Proposal
The Cleveland Browns could have a lot of tricks up their sleeves heading into the NFL offseason, as they own the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
The Browns could just select a quarterback and call it a day, or they could even trade the pick.
That's what Jared Mueller of Dawgs By Nature is suggesting, as he is proposing that Cleveland swings a blockbuster NFL Draft day trade with the New York Jets.
In the deal, the Browns would send the No. 2 pick, a sixth-round selection and a seventh-rounder to the Jets in exchange for the seventh pick, a second-rounder, a fifth-round draft choice and New York's 2026 first-round pick.
"The Jets are an undiscussed team for a trade-up. While falling to seven is concerning, this draft class will have at least one or two players there that the Browns will love and deserve to be drafted that high," Mueller wrote. "The extra second this year and first next year also provide some flexibility."
Considering the Jets themselves may need a quarterback given the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers, they may very well attempt to trade up for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.
Of course, the question is whether or not Cleveland would want to pass up the opportunity to select a quarterback in April?
Mueller has the Browns taking LSU tackle Will Campbell with that No. 7 pick they would acquire from the Jets in this hypothetical deal, and while Cleveland does need offensive line help, it needs a signal-caller more than anything.
We'll see if the Browns entertain any trade offers for their top draft pick in the coming months.