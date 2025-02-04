Browns Star Nick Chubb Could Draw Interest From Unsettling Suitor
If Nick Chubb doesn't return to the Cleveland Browns in 2025, he'd still go down as an all-time great of the franchise. That is a realistic possibility with Chubb expected to hit free agency for the first time in his career, come March.
And while a logical outcome does exist where Chubb is donning orange and brown once again next season, there is one destination that would feel a bit like a betrayal for the Cleveland faithful.
Chubb ending up with the Pittsburgh Steelers would be a nightmare scenario for Browns fans. It's an idea that was tossed around on The Fan Morning Show, on sports radio station 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. Show host Adam Crowley proposed the idea to his co-host, and former NFLer, Dorin Dickerson during Monday's episode of their show. And while Crowley seemed into adding Chubb, Dickerson wasn't quite sold.
"Does the name Nick Chubb do anything for you," asked Crowley. To which Dickerson responded "Hell no."
Crowley, however, continued his plea.
"29 years old," he began. "Think you might be able to get him for cheap. I've gone back and forth on it."
Dickerson was quick to remind his co-host that Chubb has "literally busted his knee twice in ten years."
"He came back this year and I thought it was a great story," Dickerson added. "It was awesome to see No. 24 back running the football. But he's definitely not the same player."
It's fair for Dickerson to have reservations about Chubb's effectiveness moving forward. The four-time Pro Bowler missed more than a year recovering from a gruesome knee injury he suffered against the Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. When he finally returned to action in Week 7 of this past season he didn't quite look like the same player.
Then, by the time he did start turning the corner in Weeks 14 and 15, he suffered a broken foot and was placed on the IR for the final three games. The injuries will likely play a role in negotiations between Chubb and any of the 32 teams. That also means Chubb can likely be had at a more reasonable price tag.
Only time will tell if the Steelers become a realistic destination for Chubb. Nobody is more keenly aware of how much Browns fans hate the Steelers though. And nobody has a more meaningful relationship connection to that same fan base than Chubb himself.
Choosing to sign with Pittsburgh would be an absolute stunning decision by Chubb if it happens. Especially considering he said late in the season he'd like to retire a Brown. For the sake of all of Northeast Ohio, let's hope that happens.