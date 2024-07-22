Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb Earns Shocking Prediction For 2024
The status of Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb remains up in the air, especially after the four-time Pro Bowler recently revealed that he felt "behind" in his recovery from a devastating knee injury that he suffered last season.
That has certainly put the early stages of the 2024 NFL season in doubt for Chubb, regardless of the fact that he stated earlier this summer that he wasn't ruling out a Week 1 return.
All things considered, the 28-year-old is expected back at some point this year, although there is no concrete timetable for his return.
That hasn't stopped Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski from making an incredibly shocking prediction for Chubb.
In a piece where Sobleski makes 10 bold predictions for 2024, he prognosticated that Chubb will end up leading the league in rushing.
"If Chubb opens the season as Cleveland's lead back, with a more stabilized quarterback situation and fewer runners actually eclipsing 1,100 yards, he can easily don his cape and cowl and regain his previous status as the best of the best," Sobleski wrote.
Of course, the caveat here is that Sobleski said "if Chubb opens the season as Cleveland's lead back."
Anything can happen, but at this point, it doesn't look like Chubb will be ready for the season opener. The regular season begins in about a month-and-a-half, and if if the University of Georgia product is feeling "behind" right now, it's hard to imagine he will muster up the strength to be the Browns' featured back in Week 1.
The last time Chubb played a full campaign in 2022, he racked up 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. He also rattled off four straight 1,000-yard seasons between 2019 and 2022 and has never averaged less than five yards per carry since entering the league in 2018.