Cleveland Browns Star Nick Chubb Drops Concerning Injury Update
Excitement is beginning to rise surrounding the Cleveland Browns as the 2024 NFL season draws closer. The team, on paper, looks to be good enough to compete for a playoff spot.
Deshaun Watson is hoping to have a major rebound this season. His first two years with the Browns fell way short of expectations, but he's healthy and drama free off the field. Now, it's time for him to play up to his ability and finally show the franchise quarterback talent that made Cleveland trade for him.
Another major storyline for Cleveland heading into the season has to do with star running back Nick Chubb.
After suffering a gruesome knee injury last season, many fans worried that his career could be over. Not only is his career not over, but he's expected to get back on the field at some point this year.
While videos and updates have come out that are very positive about Chubb, the star running back himself is frustrated with where he is at in the recovery process.
In a recent quote shared on Instagram, Chubb stated that he feels that he's "behind" in his recovery.
“It’s different now because I feel like I’m behind. Usually I’m healthy and I’m working to get faster and stronger. Now I’m just trying to catch up to get to the person I once was.”
Even though he's not back for Week 1, Chubb should simply be proud of himself for working back to the point he's at.
Making any kind of a return to the field in 2024 is impressive. The injury was brutal and it wasn't his first knee injury of that kind.
The 28-year-old running back is one of the most fierce competitors in football. That is why he is frustrated with his progress. It's a concerning quote, but Chubb basically just wants to be ready to play now.
Nothing about this quote should concern fans about his ability to come back during the 2024 season. He will make his return to the field at some point this year.
Chubb may not be where he'd like to be in the recovery process, but he's still on track to make himself a Comeback Player of the Year candidate.