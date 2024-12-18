Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb Facing Grim Reality
Times are very tough for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
Chubb returned from a devastating knee injury in Week 7 to much hoopla, but has not exactly looked like his former self ever since.
Then, to make matters worse, Chubb suffered a broken foot against the Kansas City Chiefs this past weekend, ending his 2024 campaign.
But did it also effectively end his tenure in Cleveland?
James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone seems to think so, declaring that it is time for the Browns to begin searching for Chubb's replacement.
"This is not a popular suggestion by any means, and it may be a harsh reality for some to accept, but Chubb's time as an elite running back is likely over," Mastrucci wrote. "The former Georgia Bulldog was averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season and 41.5 yards per game before his season came to an end in Week 15's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, both career lows."
Mastrucci adds that Chubb is also logging just 1.7 yards before contact this season, which is the worst mark of his NFL career.
"Now, some will place the blame for Chubb's decline this season solely on the offensive line," added Mastrucci. "Granted, the offensive line's poor play is not helping matters, but not accounting for Chubb's own part in his performance would be negligent."
The good news for the Browns is that there should be a handful of dynamic halfback prospects available in the NFL Draft, so Cleveland may be able to land its next franchise back in April.
The Browns could also always test the open market, but given their rather rough financial situation, they may want to stay away from handing any running backs big pay days in free agency.
Chubb has rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns this year.
The 29-year-old has made four Pro Bowls in Cleveland, but the Browns may have to admit that it's time to move on from the fan favorite.