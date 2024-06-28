Browns' Nick Chubb Teases Documentary Following Return From Knee Injury
Nick Chubb's recovery from a gruesome knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of last season continues to be one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Browns in the lead-up to the 2024 season.
And while fans continue to monitor the final stages of Chubb's recovery in the months ahead, it appears they'll also be getting an inside look to his return to the field, dating back to the early days of his recovery.
The Browns running back dropped a teaser in his Instagram story from JOC Films, of appears to be a clip from a documentary following his rehab. In the short video clip, Chubb can be seen trying to stand up onto crutches just two days after having surgery last fall.
Chubb suffered both a torn MCL and ACL in his left knee on the highly scrutinized hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The ailment required two surgeries to fully repair each of the ligaments in his knee. It's unclear if the clip is from the aftermath of the first or second of Chubb's surgeries. Fans may find out soon enough though.
As things stand right now, neither Chubb or the Browns have put any sort of timeline on the four-time Pro Bowler's return to the field. Last month during the team's OTAs, Chubb said he was happy with where he was at in his rehab process.
Earlier in the spring Chubb started running on land again. Just this week a video emerged showing Chubb training with offseason running back coach Brad Lester in Atlanta, Ga. In the clip, Chubb was working on his balance and lateral movement. Despite these signs of progress in his recovery it's unlikely that Chubb is ready for Week 1.