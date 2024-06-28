NFL Trade Target Bandon Aiyuk Seen Repping Rival City Of Browns
The NFL world is on standby for each and every update on the standoff between the San Francisco 49ers and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
A couple weeks back, video of the 26-year-old wideout telling Washington Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels that the 49ers "don't want me" made the rounds on social media. Now another viral video featuring Aiyuk has caught peoples attention, as it shows the Arizona State wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates hat while driving up to some sort of gate.
It's a notable detail of the video considering one of the most mentioned trade destinations for Aiyuk this offseason has been the Steelers – a possibility Browns fans are certainly hoping never comes to fruition.
Of course, there's always a possibility that Aiyuk is a big hat guy and his choosing to go live with a Pirates hat on is a total coincidence. It could mean absolutely nothing. It could be Aiyuk's way of signalling where he hopes to end up by the start of the 2024 season. Either way it will certainly leave NFL fans theorizing what it means for him future.
To this point most of the buzz linking Aiyuk to Pittsburgh has been purely speculative. That said, Aiyuk skipped San Francisco's veteran minicamp over his ongoing contract situation. He's currently scheduled to play the 2024 season his the fifth-year of his rookie deal. Between his absence at minicamp and his recent social media activity the situation is tenuous at the very least.
Meanwhile, the Browns are dealing with a disgruntled receiver of their own in Amari Cooper. The 30-year-old is entering the final year of his deal as well and skipped Cleveland's mandatory minicamp. It's unclear what his intentions are for the team's training camp next month if an extension can't be consummated.