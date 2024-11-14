Cleveland Browns Coach Offers High Praise For Rising Offensive Star
The Cleveland Browns may have found their left tackle of the future in 2023 fourth-round pick Dawand Jones.
The Ohio State product made his first start on the left side of the offensive line two weeks back against the Baltimore Ravens and impressed versus one of the league's top teams in terms of sacks and blitz rate. He followed it up one week later with a second noticeably solid performance against a physical Chargers team that features elite pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Jones' efforts – despite never playing left tackle in his career – have not gone unnoticed by offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
"The biggest thing from an offensive line standpoint is, if you don't really notice them they're doing something good," Dorsey said with a chuckle. "That's been the positive thing for him. Dawand's a young player, and every rep that he gets in a game is only gonna help him in terms of his development."
Those reps don't seem to be going away anytime soon. While usual starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. missed Week 8 with an injury, it paved the way for Jones to make that first start. In Week 9, however, Wills was back healthy and the team chose Jones to start in his place regardless. The job appears to be his until further notice.
Jones has come a long way from the start of the season where a season-ending knee injury from last year seemed to be holding him back a bit. He also appeared over weight at the start of training camp in comparison to his rookie season. With Wills and Jack Conklin occupying the tackles spots Weeks 6 and 7, Jones admitted that it gave him a chance to get himself right.
"That's the great part about him, he's working hard, he's trying to put himself in position to be the best player he can be," said Dorsey. "I think he's grown and that's something we've talked about throughout the year and dating back, based on where we were at health wise early in the season. And it's been exciting for us as coaches to see him take that step over there. Not blink, not have any doubt, just go out there and do it at a high level."