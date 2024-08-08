Cleveland Browns Offensive Star Named Surprising Cut Candidate
When the Cleveland Browns signed offensive tackle Jack Conklin back in March 2020, they were hoping he would stabilize the right side of the line for years to come.
And you know what? Early on, he seemed to be on his way to doing just that, as Conklin was named a First-Team All-Pro in is debut campaign with the Browns.
Since then, however, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the former Tennessee Titans star.
Over the past three seasons, Conklin has played in a grand total of 22 games due to injuries. Last year, he was lost for the season due to a Week 1 knee injury.
The problem is that Cleveland handed Conklin a four-year, $60 million contract extension in December 2022 in the midst of a campaign in which he played 14 games.
That hasn't exactly aged well, and with the emergence of Dawand Jones last season, some are wondering what the future holds for Conklin.
As a matter of fact, Christian D'Andrea of USA Today has listed Conklin as a potential cut candidate for the Browns, noting that Cleveland is currently slated to be around $60 million over the 2025 NFL salary cap. Conklin himself carries a $19.5 million cap hit in 2025 (and another $19.5 million in 2026).
D'Andrea notes that the Browns can slide Jones into Conklin's spot to save some money.
It was even reported earlier this offseason that Conklin could be in danger of losing his starting job.
Cleveland actually has three starting-caliber tackles in Conklin, Jones and Jedrick Wills. All three are coming off of knee surgery, and only Jones seems to be guaranteed to be ready for the season opener.