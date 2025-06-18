Cleveland Browns Part Ways With Rookie WR Following Injury
The Cleveland Browns are in need of offensive firepower after a disastrous season last year.
The Browns took a chance on an explosive rookie wide receiver following the draft but has ended the experiment.
On Tuesday, the NFL's transaction wire showed that Cleveland waived San Diego wide receiver Ja'seem Reed. The Browns signed Reed as an undrafted free agent after he totaled 1,052 receiving yards on 77 catches with 12 touchdowns.
Reed was initially waived last month with an injjry designation. He cleared waivers and was automatically moved to IR.
The Browns did not select a wide receiver during the 2025 NFL Draft. Cleveland is in need of depth at the position behind Jerry Jeudy, who had a break out season in 2024-25.
Cleveland landed Diontae Johnson in free agency. Johnson is looking to return to form after falling off the last few years, playing for three different teams last year.
There is still an abundance of veteran wide receivers available including Keenan Allen and Gabe Davis.
The Browns added four quarterbacks this offseason. The Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal and acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland then added both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the draft. While Flacco and Pickett are not long-term options, Cleveland has two rookies to develop moving forward.
The Browns would benefit from bolstering the wide receiving corps ahead of the season. Right now, there are many options available on the roster but that will be cut down before the season begins.