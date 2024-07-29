Browns Digest

Browns Place Veteran Offensive Lineman On Injured Reserve

Cleveland announced the move ahead of their fourth training camp practice at the Greenbrier

Spencer German

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Just four practices into training camp, the Cleveland Browns are already dealing with their first serious injury of the 2024 season.

On Monday, the team officially announced that they placed veteran center Brian Allen on the injured reserve with a calf injury. The former Rams offensive lineman apparently suffered the ailment on day three of practice, Saturday. In a corresponding move the Browns signed guard Zack Johnson.

