The Cleveland Browns were eliminated from playoff contention after their loss to the 2-12 Tennessee Titans. The Browns would then go play in Chicago and get trounced by the Bears in a game where Sheduer Sanders threw three interceptions.

It was not what you want to see from your young rookie quarterback after throwing for over 350 yards and four total touchdowns in the week prior. The elimination from playoff contention is a factor in a team's play. The defense didn’t bring the same intensity they normally bring each week. It seems as if they are flushing the season and looking forward to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Football is one of the most team-oriented sports in the world. So if someone isn’t doing their job, that can directly affect the quarterback. If the offensive line isn’t blocking and there’s constant pressure on the quarterback, it’s going to be very difficult to make reads and go through progressions.

If wide receivers aren’t running crisp routes and making themselves available and catching the ball, that’s going to affect the quarterback. Former Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor noted his stance on Sanders's play.

"If Jeudy catches that, it's a different story." #DawgPound@PhilTaylor98 thinks the narrative surrounding Shedeur Sanders would be much different if Jerry Jeudy didn't hand away an interception. pic.twitter.com/iRlNFwChC7 — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) December 18, 2025

“I feel like one of those interceptions should have been a touchdown; if Jeudy catches that, it’s a different story,” Taylor said on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.

He’s not dismissing the play of Sanders; he also mentioned that the rookie had made some bad throws as well but the blame cannot fall solely on him. The struggles are a part of the development of a young quarterback. The best teacher in life is making mistakes and learning from those mistakes and applying them.

The Browns cannot forget that he’s still a rookie quarterback and at these times we want to see flashes that he can be a franchise quarterback in this league. Sanders has shown off some of his talent, making some big plays.

Stretching the ball down the field, connecting on a couple of deep balls to Isaiah Bond and having a couple of nice throws to Harold Fannin Jr., who both happen to be rookies.

There’s something brewing in Cleveland with these young rookies, not forgetting Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson coming out of the backfield. The Browns have a ton of young talent on the offense, but the organization has to stay patient and not rush the process like they have done in the past.

This Browns offense is very young and many teams went through the same struggles before they were a well-rounded, competitive team. Look at how the New England Patriots were able to turn around their franchise. It happened because they gave their young players time. That’s all Sanders and this Browns team needs.