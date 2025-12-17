Shedeur Sanders receives advice from unexpected former Browns quarterback

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will welcome all of the help that he can get after being thrust into the starting quarterback job.

And a former Browns QB gave him some advice.

Sanders admitted to reporters on Wednesday afternoon that he’s been in touch with Jameis Winston, who was on the Browns last season.

"I talked to Jameis a couple weeks ago after he threw for some crazy yards, but he said the most important thing is the wins," Sanders said. "Having that guidance and having that knowledge from a vet like him truly helped me understand it a little bit more. I always knew, of course, winning was the final goal. That's what everybody in this league tries to do, so you just got to focus on that."

Winston left the Browns in free agency, signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants. However, he’s still giving Sanders some quality advice even though they have never shared a quarterback room.

Sanders has completed just over 50 percent of the passes that he has thrown with the Browns. He told reporters on Wednesday that he’s focused on increasing that percentage in order to help the team win games.

The fifth-round quarterback has also leaned on Browns veteran Deshaun Watson for advice, who recently returned to practice from his ruptured Achilles but is unlikely to play for the Browns this season.

Sanders took over the reins for the Browns after fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was sidelined with a concussion. The polarizing ex-Colorado quarterback showed way more promise as an accurate, downfield passer. After a victory against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns committed to Sanders as their starter for the rest of the season.

Winston replaced Watson after his injury last season in Cleveland. He completed over 60 percent of his passes for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Similarly to Sanders, Winston brought fun and excitement to an otherwise dull season for the Browns offensively. It makes sense that they’ve been in communication with each other. But the old veteran is right. Victory is what matters the most.

Winning games has eluded the Browns over the last two seasons. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters this preseason that 3-14 wouldn’t cut it and the team would know what better looks like. Unfortunately, the Browns find themselves with just three wins again ahead of Week 16.

Sanders will have an opportunity to listen to the advice of Winston in Sunday’s matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The Browns are +10.5 underdogs at Huntington Bank Field, so a massive win at home would do wonders for Sanders moving forward.