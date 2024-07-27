Cleveland Browns' Playmaker Named Most Likely To Improve In 2024
The Cleveland Browns acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy from the Denver Broncos for the cheap cost of a couple of late-round draft picks int he early stages of the offseason, adding some much-needed depth to their aerial attack.
The Browns have mostly been praised for the move, and Anthony DiBona of Pro Football Network has gone as far to name Jeudy the most likely Cleveland player to improve in 2024.
Jeudy is certainly entering an interesting situation with the Browns, as he will serve as the team's No. 2 receiver behind Amari Cooper and quite possibly their third passing option overall after Cooper and tight end David Njoku.
At this point, we probably can't look for Jeudy to live up to the expectations that were placed upon him when the Broncos took him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. But perhaps Jeudy can ultimately enjoy the most efficient campaign of is career in Cleveland?
There will certainly be a bit less pressure on Jeudy now, especially after he landed a three-year, $58 million contract extension from the Browns. Plus, in Denver, he was expected to be the top option—or at least Option 1B alongside of Courtland Sutton.
That won't be the case in Cleveland, as Jeudy will clearly take a back seat to Cooper.
Jeudy has yet to post a 1,000-yard season, topping out at 972 yards in 2022. He actually regressed in 2023, finishing with 758 yards. The good news is that at this point, no one is anticipating that Jeudy will suddenly break out as a No. 1 wide out anymore.
It's also entirely possible that Jeudy simply needed a change of scenery after toiling away with what was largely a dysfunctional Broncos organization for the first four years of his career.
We'll see if Jeudy can truly find his niche with the Browns in 2024.