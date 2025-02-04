Browns' Potential QB Target Raises Eyebrows With Huge Injury News
The Cleveland Browns have been floated as a potential landing spot for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins this offseason, as the Falcons could trade or release the four-time Pro Bowler after a disappointing 2024 campaign.
However, the Browns' possible interest in Cousins as a bridge to the future may have changed after the signal-caller revealed a new wrinkle about his health during an appearance on Good Morning Football.
During the interview, Cousins said that he battled through a shoulder/elbow injury during the second half of this past season, which absolutely may have affected his performance and resulted in his benching.
"But then, against the Saints, I got hit pretty good in my right shoulder and elbow, and from there, kind of dealing with that," Cousins said.
That was in Week 10, and the following week, Cousins did pop up on the Falcons' injury report with a shoulder/elbow designation, but he played.
Between Weeks 10 and 15, the 36-year-old threw one touchdown and nine interceptions before being usurped by rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
Prior to the injury, Cousins had totaled 16 passing touchdowns and seven picks, so you can absolutely see the difference once he was injured.
Now, the Browns can view this one of two ways. Either they can be more open to bringing in Cousins due to the fact that his performance was clearly impacted by the injuries, or they can just view the shoulder/elbow issue as another thing they would have to worry about.
Regardless, Cleveland should not be setting its hopes on Cousins. The smartest thing to do is just draft a quarterback in April, especially after Myles Garrett's recent trade request.