Browns Predicted to Make Astonishing NFL Draft Decision
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, and most are assuming that the Browns will play it safe and simply take a quarterback at that spot.
After all, Cleveland has gone through quarterback hell the past couple of seasons, and bringing in a potential franchise signal-caller seems like the way to go.
But could the Browns go in an entirely different direction?
We have heard people suggest that Cleveland could trade the pick, which is certainly not out out of the realm of possibility.
But up until this point, we haven't really heard anyone say that the Browns could stay at No. 2 and take a defensive player.
Well, until now.
Mike Renner of CBS Sports recently posted a mock draft, and in his predictions, he has Cleveland selecting Penn State Nittany Lions edge rusher Abdul Carter.
"Pairing Abdul Carter with Myles Garrett is too scary a proposition for the Browns to pass up," Renner wrote. "It was a slow start, but by the end of Carter's first season as an edge-rusher for the Nittany Lions, he was unblockable. Carter racked up 44 pressures over his final nine games, including eight in their playoff loss to Notre Dame, according to PFF."
While it may be true that a Garrett-Carter pair would potentially be lethal, it just seems hard to imagine the Browns staying put and selecting a defensive end.
Cleveland actually does need to acquire another pass rusher this offseason, but the idea of the Browns skipping out on Shedeur Sanders (Renner has Cam Ward going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans) in order to land a sack artist just doesn't seem all that probable.
Then again, stranger things have happened, especially in Cleveland.