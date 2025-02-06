Browns Predicted to Steal Offensive Star from AFC North Rival
The Cleveland Browns have a ton of issues heading into the offseason, and while their lack of a quarterback seems chief among them, a new contender has emerged in Myles Garrett's trade request.
Nevertheless, the show must go on for the Browns, who need to make smart moves to begin the process of improvement going forward.
One major area of need for Cleveland is its offensive line, which struggled mightily in 2024 and could see some departures in the coming months.
Well, Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team has identified a potential fit for the Browns in free agency: Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Mosher is predicting Cleveland to land Stanley on a three-year, $60 million contract.
"The Cleveland Browns were hopeful that Jedrick Wills would be the long-term answer at left tackle, but that hasn’t happened, and it sure feels like that window is closed," Mosher wrote. "Stanley could be a good option for Cleveland, especially after seeing him up close and personal in the AFC North. Stanley will earn a big payday, but left tackle is a massive need for Cleveland this offseason."
Stanley just made the Pro Bowl this year and has a couple of Pro Bowl appearances to his name. He also earned a First-Team All-Pro selection back in 2019.
There are a couple of problems here, though.
First of all, Stanley comes with some serious injury baggage. Yes, he played in all 17 games in 2024, but that marked the first time in his nine-year career that he appeared in every contest.
As a matter of fact, between 2020 and 2023, Stanley averaged 7.8 games per season.
Second, the Browns have a rather miserable financial situation, so they may not even be able to afford to sign Stanley to a lucrative multi-year deal.